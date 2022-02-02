18-year-old facing multiple charges in Town of Tonawanda vehicle theft

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple counts of grand larceny after Town of Tonawanda police say he stole a vehicle on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the incident shortly after 7 p.m. They were already in the area of Dalton Drive after responding to Ring Doorbell alerts related to suspicious activity.

Two suspects in the theft of the vehicle left the scene but were located by police. They were identified as Kahill Reeves, 18, and a juvenile.

Police say that when Reeves was found, he was in possession of a wallet, credit cards and additional property that had been taken from the vehicle.

At the time the vehicle was taken, it had been left running in a driveway.

Reeves was charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny, six counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, and one count each of criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle and petit larceny.

Charges against the other person are pending, police say. Anyone with more information on this case can call police at (716) 879-6614 or their confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.