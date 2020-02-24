18-year-old running for Ken-Ton Board of Education

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old Kenmore East High School graduate is looking to become part of the Ken-Ton Board of Education.

McKinley Falkowski, a lifelong district resident, announced his candidacy on Monday morning.

Currently pursuing a degree from the University at Buffalo, Falkowski was active in the community and school operations during his time as a student.

Examples of his service include his term as President of Student Congress, and his time as a student representative on the Board of Education during his senior year.

While at Kenmore East, Falkowski helped establish a district review of its homework policy. Additionally, he founded the Kenmore East Music Alumni Association and helped publish a book on Buffalo’s history.

If elected this May, Falkowski says he would “aim to appoint a union representative to the board, further embrace 21st century technology in schools, combat the looming teacher shortage, and enhance social-emotional development in classrooms.”