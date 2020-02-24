18-year-old running for Ken-Ton Board of Education

Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo of Falkowski from his LinkedIn profile)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old Kenmore East High School graduate is looking to become part of the Ken-Ton Board of Education.

McKinley Falkowski, a lifelong district resident, announced his candidacy on Monday morning.

Currently pursuing a degree from the University at Buffalo, Falkowski was active in the community and school operations during his time as a student.

Examples of his service include his term as President of Student Congress, and his time as a student representative on the Board of Education during his senior year.

While at Kenmore East, Falkowski helped establish a district review of its homework policy. Additionally, he founded the Kenmore East Music Alumni Association and helped publish a book on Buffalo’s history.

If elected this May, Falkowski says he would “aim to appoint a union representative to the board, further embrace 21st century technology in schools, combat the looming teacher shortage, and enhance social-emotional development in classrooms.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss