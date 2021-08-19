1937 car valued at $60K stolen in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A classic car was stolen from the garage of a home on Wales Avenue overnight.
The car, a 1937 Chevrolet two-door sedan, is valued at over $60,000 and in mint condition. Its license plates read “GMN 9025.”
Anyone with information on this theft can call police at (716) 692-2121.
Crime News
