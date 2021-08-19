1937 car valued at $60K stolen in Tonawanda

Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A classic car was stolen from the garage of a home on Wales Avenue overnight.

The car, a 1937 Chevrolet two-door sedan, is valued at over $60,000 and in mint condition. Its license plates read “GMN 9025.”

Anyone with information on this theft can call police at (716) 692-2121.

Crime News

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now