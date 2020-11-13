2 men indicted in 2019 fatal shooting in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men have been indicted after a woman was killed in the Town of Tonawanda last year.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced the arrests of Daniel Rodriguez and Ernest Green on Friday morning. They face charges of murder and attempted murder.

“There was a mother shot and killed in front of her two children,” Flynn said as he spoke of the case of 31-year-old Danielle Cretacci. She was shot on Ebling Ave. in August 2019.

According to Flynn, Rodriguez and Green entered the home before removing Cretacci and her 11- and eight-year-old children from their bedrooms.

Flynn says Cretacci was subsequently shot “execution style,” in the back of her head. Her children were also shot, but they survived.

The children had been struck in the torso. According to prosecutors, the older child pretended to be dead until the men left the home. Once they were gone, officials say the child went door-to-door in order to find help.

The eight-year-old was cuddled up next to her mother when police arrived.

GRAPHIC: The 11 year old played dead until the perps left, then went door to door to get help, covered in blood. When police arrived, the 8 year old was found cuddled up to her dead mother. — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) November 13, 2020

The reason for the intrusion is believed to be an attempted robbery. Authorities say the men sought to rob Cretacci following a recent insurance settlement that she had been talking about online.

.@joeemmingerr says the story of the death of Cretacci is an emotional one. He says there was a lot of pressure put on the @TTPD to solve this case. @news4buffalo — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) November 13, 2020

