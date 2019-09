TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday morning in the Town of Tonawanda, crews responded to a house fire on Ferndale Ave.

Firefighters went to the scene, between Military Rd. and Elmwood Ave., around 6 a.m.

Details are still sparse, but we know the fire began on the outside of the house.

Two people were inside at the time, but they got out safely.

The house isn’t a total loss, but it’s not clear how much damage the fire caused yet.

The fire is not being looked at as suspicious.