CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were injured after a van struck and took down two power poles Monday on Main Street in the City of Tonawanda, city police announced.

Police say the 2010 Dodge Caravan, driven by 57-year-old Christopher Spina of Tonawanda, left the roadway and struck the poles around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, near the intersection at Fuller Avenue. Passengers Stephanie Burmeier, 37, and Admere David, 36, both of Tonawanda, were also injured in the crash.

All three were sent to Kenmore Mercy with knee and upper body pain for treatment.

According to police, Spina told them his foot got caught between the brake and accelerator, which led to him veering off the roadway.