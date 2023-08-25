BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Town of Tonawanda residents were arraigned on animal cruelty charges after they allegedly failed to provide necessary food to more than 20 dogs in their home, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Jamie D. Aaron, 30, Marybeth Aaron, 47, and Marc R. Scholes, 43, were all charged with 23 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance and 23 counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to impounded animal.

Additionally, Scholes and Marybeth Aaron were charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials said Town of Tonawanda police and SPCA investigators executed a search warrant at the defendants’ residence on Dupont Avenue, where they allegedly found 22 dogs and one cat in unsanitary conditions without access to food and water. All of the animals located inside the residence were signed over to the custody of the SPCA Serving Erie County.

It is also alleged that a 12-year-old child also resided in the home amid the unsanitary conditions while under the care of Scholes and Marybeth Aaron, according to officials.

All three were released on their own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying for bail, and they are slated to return Sept. 28 for further proceedings. They face a maximum of one year in jail.