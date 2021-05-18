After 70 years, Louie’s Hot Dogs is closing

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Louie’s Hot Dogs is closing its doors.
The owners made an announcement on Facebook Monday night.
“I reopened for our 70th year earlier this spring and had fully intended on making it through another wonderful season. The difficulty in staffing the store this spring is proving to be too much for Debbie and I . And after working an incredibly busy lunch hour with just the 2 of us behind the counter ( because our other staff members just decided not to show up ).. it was clear to both of us completing this season was going to be a monumental task.”Portion of statement posted by Louie’s Hot Dogs on Facebook
The owners say they’re retiring the brand name “and will look for a tenant to lease the location to immediately.”
Read the full statement below:
