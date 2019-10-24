Amazon officially bringing delivery station to Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amazon has officially announced it will open a new delivery station in Tonawanda.
A spokesperson for Amazon says the new station will speed up deliveries for customers in Erie County.
The company says the station will create hundreds of part-time and full-time jobs. The site is expected to open in 2020.
Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger released a statement to News 4 this afternoon regarding the announcement:
The town of Tonawanda is very excited to welcome Amazon to our community and to Western New York. I want to acknowledge the great work and collaboration between the public and private sectors, and in particular, Montante Group of Companies, to expedite the various approvals to make this transaction a reality. Finally, I want to acknowledge the hard work of our town department heads and leaders, including Deputy Supervisor John Bargnesi, Jr. who have once again demonstrated that Tonawanda is a good place for businesses to grow and prosper.”Tonawanda Town Supervisor Joe Emminger