Amazon officially bringing delivery station to Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Amazon has officially announced it will open a new delivery station in Tonawanda.

A spokesperson for Amazon says the new station will speed up deliveries for customers in Erie County.

The company says the station will create hundreds of part-time and full-time jobs. The site is expected to open in 2020.

Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger released a statement to News 4 this afternoon regarding the announcement: