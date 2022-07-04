TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, one person was hospitalized following a crash in the City of Tonawanda.

Tonawanda police say it happened at the intersection of Twin City Highway and Young Street around 1:45 p.m. They say a 26-year-old driver from Amherst went through a red light before being struck by a pickup truck.

The Amherst resident was taken to ECMC to be treated for upper body injuries. It’s not clear what kind of condition they’re in.