TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, one person was hospitalized following a crash in the City of Tonawanda.

Tonawanda police say it happened at the intersection of Twin City Highway and Young Street around 1:45 p.m. They say a 26-year-old driver from Amherst went through a red light before being struck by a pickup truck.

The Amherst resident was taken to ECMC to be treated for upper body injuries. It’s not clear what kind of condition they’re in.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.