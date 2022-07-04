TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday afternoon, one person was hospitalized following a crash in the City of Tonawanda.
Tonawanda police say it happened at the intersection of Twin City Highway and Young Street around 1:45 p.m. They say a 26-year-old driver from Amherst went through a red light before being struck by a pickup truck.
The Amherst resident was taken to ECMC to be treated for upper body injuries. It’s not clear what kind of condition they’re in.
Latest Posts
- Biden says federal law enforcement will assist with hunt for July 4 shooter
- Ukraine, Zelensky wish US a happy July 4th, release video of military band playing ‘Star-Spangled Banner’
- Nearby July 4 events canceled after Chicago area mass shooting
- Amherst driver sent to ECMC after Tonawanda crash
- Investigators looking into cause of Ontario St. garage fire
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.