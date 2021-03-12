Amherst, Tonawanda leaders mull over summer event possibilities

TOWN OF TONAWANDA (WIVB) — President Joe Biden announced to the nation on Thursday night that the Fourth of July could be when Americans ‘begin to mark our independence from this virus.’

The words fell right in line with what some local leaders were projecting.

“I’ve been telling my Town Board and my department heads, start gearing up for summer events because things are gonna start opening up even more and more as we head toward those dates,” said Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger.

He said the town’s Memorial Day Parade will probably be cancelled again, but Fourth of July fireworks at Kenney Field is a possibility. “Hopeful, but people have to be mindful actually to continue to wear your masks, social distance, get your vaccine as quickly as you’re eligible. We don’t want to go backwards.”

The Town of Tonawanda is planning to have a summer concert series and so is the Town of Amherst at Bassett Park.

Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa doesn’t expect that the fireworks at UB can be held because it draws over 10,000 people, but he is looking for events which can safely accomodate one or two hundred people.

“What we’re looking forward to are saying, ‘Hey, lets take a couple food trucks and a couple vendors and get a hundred people out and do it safely. Can we get Maple Fest going, maybe not serving pancakes, but the educational components of that.”

Infectious disease scientist Dr. Tim Murphy, a SUNY Distinguished Professor at the University at Buffalo, says it will not be like the flick of a switch to bring things back to normal, but with continued mask wearing and social distancing, many outdoor events can be penciled in on your calendar.

“The size of the venue and the level of the virus circulating in the community will be the two most important factors in determining what we’ll be able to do during this summer,” said Dr. Murphy. “I think the most important thing that we can do to end the pandemic and get back to normal is take the vaccine.”