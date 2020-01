TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Ellwood Fire and the Town of Tonawanda Police Department will participate in the annual Police vs. Fire Charity Hockey Game this weekend at the Town of Tonawanda Winterfest.

The event will benefit the St. John the Baptist Outreach Program.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

It starts at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the Lincoln Arena at 1200 Parker Blvd.

