Another top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in WNY

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a streak of winning numbers found in western New York, a top prize-winning TAKE-5 ticket was recently sold in Tonawanda.

The New York Lottery says there were three top prize-winning tickets in the February 9 drawing, and the local one came out of Consumers Beverages at 81 Young St. in Tonawanda. That ticket is worth $17,884.

Western New York appears to be a lucky region lately, as this was the third highly valuable lottery ticket sold in the region in recent time. Another winning TAKE-5 ticket worth more than $31,000 was sold at the Tops store at 800 Harlem Rd., along with a $3 million Mega Millions ticket at Buffalo’s Corner Market.

Drawings for TAKE-5 take place every evening at 11:21 p.m. A winning ticket may be cashed within one year of the drawing.