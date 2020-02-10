Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Another top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in WNY

Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a streak of winning numbers found in western New York, a top prize-winning TAKE-5 ticket was recently sold in Tonawanda.

The New York Lottery says there were three top prize-winning tickets in the February 9 drawing, and the local one came out of Consumers Beverages at 81 Young St. in Tonawanda. That ticket is worth $17,884.

Western New York appears to be a lucky region lately, as this was the third highly valuable lottery ticket sold in the region in recent time. Another winning TAKE-5 ticket worth more than $31,000 was sold at the Tops store at 800 Harlem Rd., along with a $3 million Mega Millions ticket at Buffalo’s Corner Market.

Drawings for TAKE-5 take place every evening at 11:21 p.m. A winning ticket may be cashed within one year of the drawing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss