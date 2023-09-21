TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police in the City of Tonawanda say he stabbed someone.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was stabbed near the Burger King on Delaware Street early in the afternoon on Monday, Sept. 11. Police say he sustained serious injuries to his abdomen and was taken to an area hospital.

In addition to attempted murder, 26-year-old Adrian Bayley was accused of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s being held at the Erie County Holding Center.