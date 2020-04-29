Balloon artist decorates porch to brighten people’s day during COVID crisis

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A creative homeowner, in the Town of Tonawanda, is using his special talent to put a smile on people’s faces right now.

Bruce Ruark started decorating his front porch with balloon art about three weeks ago.

He’s been a balloon artist for 35 years but is out of work right now.

So, every week he creates a new design at his home on Linden Avenue.

He’s doing this to brighten people’s day and to sharpen up his skills while trying new designs.

Ruark goes by Mr. No the Balloon Guy.

He used to work for the Town of Tonawanda youth parks and rec, doing drug and alcohol prevention.

That’s where Mr. No came from.

Before the pandemic, he was working seven days a week twisting balloons at parties, restaurants, stores, schools, and more.

You can see a new design every week on his front porch on Linden Avenue.