Barstool Sports lending a hand to Tonawanda bar

(Still image from video posted to Instagram by Dave Portnoy)

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Barstool Sports is sending some help to a Tonawanda bar.

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, recently announced the launch of the Barstool Fund, something he hopes will help keep a number of struggling, small businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since making the fundraiser known on December 17, Barstool Sports has raised more than $6 million from more than 57,000 donors.

Portnoy says a business must still be paying its employees in order to qualify for help.

“If you meet that, and you’re a small business like a gym, restaurant, bar, and you’re not gonna be able to survive the next couple months, send us an email at Barstoolfund@barstoolsports.com,” Portnoy said.

Here at home, Squire’s Tap Room is in luck. On Monday night, Portnoy posted a video announcing that the Tonawanda bar would be receiving a cut of that $6 million.

Before sharing the call where Portnoy told owner Rick Neuhaus the news, he shared a message from Neuhaus’ son, Erich.

“This is the second time we’ve had to go into take-out only, and quite frankly, it sucks,” Erich Neuhaus said. “Our revenues have been slashed, and to make matters worse, this year was supposed to be fun. This was our 25th anniversary. The Bills are finally good, and we can’t even celebrate the Bills winning an AFC East title this year.”

Rick Neuhaus, who Erich says is 65 years old, received a video call from Portnoy, where the Barstool founder told Neuhaus, “We want to get you involved in the fund and be there for you.”

Portnoy told Neuhaus the money would be coming in monthly as long as he needs the support. It’s not clear how much the bar will receive.

To help raise money for the campaign, Barstool Sports is selling t-shirts that say “Billt Different.” All net proceeds from these shirts go toward the Barstool Fund.

