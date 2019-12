TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda say black ice caused a van to crash into a pole on Fletcher St. Tuesday morning.

The driver of the van, a Buffalo man, was not injured when the vehicle struck the pole around 6:20 a.m.

After the collision, police say the pole snapped at its base, causing the upper portion of the pole to crack, with a transformer attached.

A brief power surge resulted from this.