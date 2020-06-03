1  of  2
Boat launch at the foot of Sheridan Drive closed temporarily

Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Due to Tuesday night’s storms, the Town of Tonawanda is temporarily closing its boat launch at the foot of Sheridan Drive.

Officials say pending today’s weather, the town’s Parks Maintenance Department hopes to cleary away any downed trees, branches, and debris that drifted upon the boat launch docking area.

They’re hoping to have the launch ready to reopen by this weekend.

