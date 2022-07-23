TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — You have four hours, can you and a few friends build a boat that actually floats?

That was the challenge at Canalfest in the Tonawandas on Saturday.

12 teams were given a four-hour window to build their boats, all the materials were already provided, you just had to use your smarts. Many trophies were handed out in different categories, including fastest build, best design, and fastest in the water.

We all love Canalfest, we all love being by the water, building the boats takes a lot of hours, but its a great time, we have a lot of fun doing it. and its always to see everyone’s reactions to the boats as they get in the water,” said competitor Tim Harroun.

One boat was even modeled after the USS The Sullivans and was donated to the Buffalo Naval and Military park after the race to be put on display.