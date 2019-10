TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A portion of the westbound I-290 will be reduced to one lane on Sunday.

From roughly 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the road will have lane restrictions from Exit 3 (Niagara Falls Blvd.) to Exit 2 (Colvin Blvd.).

This is being done so that crews can perform bridge maintenance.