Brighton and Sheridan golf courses to open for season on Thursday morning

Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both Town of Tonawanda golf courses, Brighton and Sheridan, will open for the season on Thursday morning, according to the Youth, Parks, and Recreation Committee.

Officials say tee times will start at 6:30 a.m. through April 30, and start at 6 a.m. beginning May 1.

Season passes can be purchased at Parks and Rec Office at 299 Decatur Rd. Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There are evening hours on Mondays and Thursdays until 7:00 p.m.

The town also announced the outdoor driving range and batting cages will open for the season on the same day.

According to officials, the Paddock Golf Dome will remain open through mid to late May, weather pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories