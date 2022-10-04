TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Brighton Volunteer Fire Company will be holding an open house and fire prevention program Friday from 6-9 p.m.

The program will include demonstrations, such as a live fire and extrication. There will also be special appearances by:

Town of Tonawanda Police

Town of Tonawanda Paramedics

Catholic Health

Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Erie County SWAT

Niagara Falls Air Force Base Crash Rescue

Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

River Road Fire Department

Tonawanda CERT Team

Free pizza will be available to all in attendance. Additionally, the Brighton Fire Company is accepting membership applications, and firefighters will be available at the event to hand out applications and answer questions.