TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Brighton Volunteer Fire Company will be holding an open house and fire prevention program Friday from 6-9 p.m.
The program will include demonstrations, such as a live fire and extrication. There will also be special appearances by:
- Town of Tonawanda Police
- Town of Tonawanda Paramedics
- Catholic Health
- Erie County Sheriff’s Office
- Erie County SWAT
- Niagara Falls Air Force Base Crash Rescue
- Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services
- River Road Fire Department
- Tonawanda CERT Team
Free pizza will be available to all in attendance. Additionally, the Brighton Fire Company is accepting membership applications, and firefighters will be available at the event to hand out applications and answer questions.
