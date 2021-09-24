Buffalo man admits to fatally stabbing woman inside Town of Tonawanda apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence Simmons of Buffalo admitted to murdering a woman inside her apartment in the Town of Tonawanda in front of a State Supreme Court Judge Friday morning.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Simmons stabbed 22-year-old Arielle Johnson multiple times inside her Parkedge Avenue apartment on March 19, 2020. Officials say the two knew each other.

He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder.

The DA’s Office says Simmons faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison and is due back in court for sentencing on October 29, 2021. He will remain in jail without bail.