Buffalo man admits to fatally stabbing woman inside Town of Tonawanda apartment

Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence Simmons of Buffalo admitted to murdering a woman inside her apartment in the Town of Tonawanda in front of a State Supreme Court Judge Friday morning.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Simmons stabbed 22-year-old Arielle Johnson multiple times inside her Parkedge Avenue apartment on March 19, 2020. Officials say the two knew each other.

He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder.

The DA’s Office says Simmons faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison and is due back in court for sentencing on October 29, 2021. He will remain in jail without bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now