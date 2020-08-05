Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge in Town of Tonawanda stabbing

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man was virtually arraigned Wednesday before a State Supreme Court Justice on a second-degree murder charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Clarence Simmons, 32, of Buffalo allegedly stabbed and killed 22-year-old Arielle Johnson inside an apartment on Parkedge Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda on March 19.

He is currently held without bail and is set to return to court for a pre-trial conference on October 21, at 9:30 a.m.

The DA’s Office says Simmons faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the charge.

