Buffalo man arrested for providing New York State Police with a false name

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–State troopers arrested 24-year-old Tyler Donovan of Buffalo for false personation on Tuesday.

The driver of a 1996 Ford Explorer and Donovan were not wearing their seatbelts on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say Donovan provided a false name initially, and further investigation showed he had a warrant in the Town of Orchard Park for petit larceny.

Police issued him an appearance ticket for the Town of Tonawanda Court and turned him over to the Town of Orchard Park Police.