Buffalo man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside Devlin’s Deuce bar

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leslie M. Tatum, 29, of Buffalo, has been charged with attempted murder after the November shooting of a man outside Devlin’s Deuce bar.

Town of Tonawanda Police Chief James Stauffiger said an investigation revealed Tatum pulled the trigger that wounded a man after a big fight had broken out outside the 2335 Sheridan Drive bar. The man was transported to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department charged Tatum with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree gang assault, first-degree attempted assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The 29-year-old was arraigned Wednesday in Town of Tonawanda Court and is being held at the Erie County Holding Center without bail. He’ll be back in court for a felony hearing at 12:30 p.m. on December 13.

Anyone with any information about the shooting at Devlin’s Deuce; is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police at (716) 879-6614 or call the confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.