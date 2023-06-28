TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle crash in Tonawanda involving a stolen Hyundai, according to Town of Tonawanda Police.

At approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, police say they observed a vehicle “operating erratically” before crashing into a tree outside the Town of Tonawanda water treatment plant at 218 Aqua Ln. The vehicle, a 2017 Hyundai, was reported stolen out of the City of Buffalo the day prior, according to police.

The driver, 21-year-old Jashawn Fields, was detained by Buffalo Police and faces the following charges:

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree

Unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree

Possession of burglar tools

Endangering the welfare of a child

Numerous Vehicle and Traffic Law infractions

Two additional passengers were located inside the vehicle, police say. One passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken to ECMC for treatment. The other passenger, a juvenile, was transported home. Charges against the two are pending.

Fields was arraigned and released. He is scheduled to return to court on July 17.