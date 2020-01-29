Buffalo man indicted for punching disabled Tonawanda man

Breaking News
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A judge arraigned 24-year-old Avery Hunter on an indictment charging him with assault for punching a Town of Tonawanda man with Huntington’s disease in the face last August.

59-year-old Michael Zuch died in November, but the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded the assault did not contribute to his death.

Zuch was punched in the face by Hunter and fell to the ground hitting his head on the sidewalk.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says he spent several weeks at ECMC for treatment of multiple serious injuries before being brought to a rehabilitation center.

A pre-trial conference is set for Hunter on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

He posted $2,500 bail on August 7, 2019, and remains released.

