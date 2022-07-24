TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fireworks and concert that were scheduled to close out Canal Fest have been canceled due to potential severe weather and concern for public safety, according to an announcement from event organizers.

Food vendors and the arts and crafts show will reportedly remain open until 5 p.m., with rides scheduled to run until 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Organizers thanked those who came out to celebrate and announced that the 40th annual Canal Fest has been scheduled to take place from July 16-23, 2023.