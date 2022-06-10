TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be no Canal Fest Parade this year.
It’s due to a couple of different reasons. The Canal Fest Board of Directors says budget constraints and low registration numbers led to the decision.
“If all goes well, we will be back next year!” the Canal Fest website says, noting the next parade will take place from Grove to Webster streets in Tonawanda and North Tonawanda. There’s just no specified date yet.
Canal Fest is scheduled to take place from July 17-24. For a full list of events, click or tap here.
