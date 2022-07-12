TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Friday, a number of roads in Tonawanda will be closed in order to accommodate Canal Fest.
These closures will begin at 5 p.m. and continue through the end of Canal Fest:
- Main Street from Adam to Niagara streets
- Niagara Street from Seymour to Main streets
- The Renaissance Bridge from Tonawanda to North Tonawanda
The whole festival is scheduled to take place from July 17-24, but there will be no Canal Fest parade this year. For a full list of events, click or tap here.
Latest Posts
- Canal Fest road closures in Tonawanda announced
- Ready to save? Here are the best deals of Prime Day 2022
- Score free fries from McDonald’s, Wendy’s for National French Fry Day
- Poll: Most Democrats say Biden shouldn’t run in 2024
- Pro-Bernie Sanders group launches campaign urging Biden not to run for reelection
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.