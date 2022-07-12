TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Friday, a number of roads in Tonawanda will be closed in order to accommodate Canal Fest.

These closures will begin at 5 p.m. and continue through the end of Canal Fest:

Main Street from Adam to Niagara streets

Niagara Street from Seymour to Main streets

The Renaissance Bridge from Tonawanda to North Tonawanda

The whole festival is scheduled to take place from July 17-24, but there will be no Canal Fest parade this year. For a full list of events, click or tap here.