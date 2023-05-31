CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vehicle crashed into the Tim Hortons at 71 Niagara St. in the City of Tonawanda on Tuesday, causing non-extensive damage to the building, the City of Tonawanda Police Department announced.

Police say 22-year-old Anthony Niemann of Buffalo told them he “dozed off” while driving southbound on Seymour Street when his 2011 Chevy Cruz drifted into the drive-thru pick-up lane and struck the building.

The incident took place around 4:50 p.m. and no injuries were reported, according to police. Due to the minimal damage, the restaurant remained open.

This is not the first time a vehicle has crashed into this Tim Hortons location. In 2019, a truck caused significant damage to the restaurant after sliding off the roadway and slamming into the building.