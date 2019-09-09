Car rolls into creek after police chase through City of Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men are accused of leading police on a brief chase before driving the car directly into Ellicott Creek, then following it into the water to try and evade officers.

City of Tonawanda Police say that officers tried to pull over a car on Main Street for a traffic violation around 7 p.m. Sunday. Police said the driver took off up Main to Young Street by Ellicott Creek.

Police said two men jumped out of the car before it went down an embankment and landed in the water. They then ran and jumped in the water, but were having difficulty in the 17-foot-deep water. They were thrown ropes and pulled out of the water by officers.

Police said the driver was Ernest B. Green Jr., 37, of Buffalo and the passenger was Daniel Rodriguez, 36.

Witnesses say something was tossed from the vehicle. Captain Frederic Foels says whatever the alleged evidence might be is not something police want to let stay in the creek.

Police said a check of Green’s driving history showed 10 suspensions on his license.