Cardinal O’Hara High School cap and gown pick up rescheduled to Wednesday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Due to today’s rain, the cap and gown pick up at Cardinal O’Hara High School has been rescheduled.

Originally set for this afternoon, cap and gowns can now be picked up on Wednesday.

Cardinal O’Hara officials say faculty and staff will give the seniors a goodbye as they receive their cap and gowns.

Pick up time is from 3 to 5:45 p.m.

For more details, contact the principal at 716-445-8797.

