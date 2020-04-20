Cardinal O’Hara students begin virtual classes

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Virtual classes have begun for students of Cardinal O’Hara High School.

All local exams are projected to occur during the week of June 15 to June 19. It’s not yet determined whether these exams will be virtual or in person.

“Teachers now have guidance with regard to the dissolution of the Regents exams and are working on preparing the 4th marking period instructional program to prepare students for their online local exams that will be in place,” School Principal Mary Holzerland said. “The final determination on testing requirements online will be shared by each teacher with his/her classes.”

Students’ fourth marking period averages will be determined by local exams combined with students’ work during the last quarter of the school year.

“Based upon what I have seen and heard from other area school programs, Cardinal O’Hara High School has been proactive and ahead of the curve in our chosen virtual education program,” Holzerland told parents.

