Caridnal O’Hara to hold graduation in school parking lot next Wednesday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Originally planned to happen at the Transit Drive-In, the Cardinal O’Hara High School Graduation will now be in the school’s parking lot next Wednesday.

School officials say they venue is changing due to the drive-in eliminating a stage and several other parts.

Graduates and their families will report, and the family car containing the graduate will be assigned to alphabetical parking spaces. Officials tell us there will be a strict two car per family limit.

The assistant principal will call up each student to a covered stage. Students will then receive a diploma, and as they leave the stage, a professional photographer will take the student’s picture.

School officials say the picture will be sent to each family afterward.

The graduation will be from 6 to 9 p.m.

“We are extremely grateful to Mr. Joe Emminger, Class of 1977, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor, for helping to make this happen. We have assured him of the utmost cooperation of our students and our guests in making sure that all rules are followed,” Principal Mary Holzerland said. “Without this special permission, we would not have had the opportunity to provide this wonderful program for our graduates and would have resorted to a drive-by ceremony.”

