CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The case against the man accused of shooting a City of Tonawanda Police officer will go to the grand jury.

A felony hearing took place today for Matthew Gerwitz.

Police say Gerwitz shot detective David Ljiljanich back in May.

Officers had been searching for Gerwitz for a shooting that happened earlier in the morning.

The victim in that shooting died.

Gerwitz is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.