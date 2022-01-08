City of Tonawanda announces at-home COVID test kit and N95 mask giveaway

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, in Tacoma, Wash. On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the FDA said Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue tests can now be sold without a prescription for consumers to test themselves repeatedly at home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Tonawanda is partnering up with the City of Tonawanda School District to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits and masks to its residents.

The city will give away the N95 masks and at-home antigen test kits on January 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tonawanda High School (600 Fletcher Street). This event is only available to city residents and ID is required.

City of Tonawanda Mayor John White said homebound residents and those who don’t have the means to pick up the supplies have already had the items delivered to their homes. One mask and one kit will be given out per resident.

“Thank you to Erie County for quickly making sure these resources are available for our community and to Emergency Management for coordinating the distribution. We will continue to provide resources to keep our community and residents safe. I encourage each resident to take advantage of these resources,” said White.