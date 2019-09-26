City of Tonawanda completes work on solar projects

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The City of Tonawanda is celebrating a milestone today.

They just completed work on projects that will help the environment. The City of Tonawanda just completed not one, but five solar projects.

The energy that will come from the new solar arrays, will be used to help power the city’s buildings and operations.

Of the five solar arrays, one of them is installed on a former landfill. The other ones are installed on top of city buildings.

There’s two at the Department of Public Works. One at Tonawanda City Hall, and one on the Pavillion at Niawana Park.

The developer is Montante Solar. Their president, says the project is a symbol of the city’s commitment to renewable energy.

“The benefits from this project, both fiscal and environmental are substantial,” President of Montante Solar Daniel Montante said.

City Mayor Rick Davis added, “My desire for going solar is two-fold, first I wanted to do our part to lower our carbon footprint. Second energy consumption is one of the biggest unknowns year in and year out in our city budget.”

Altogether, the solar arrays are expected to generate 1.2 megawatts of solar power.

Annually it will generate 1.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity. That accounts for 85% of the city’s energy usage.