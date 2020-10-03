City of Tonawanda employee injured after being hit by vehicle

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police in the City of Tonawanda tell News 4 a public works employee suffered a right ankle fracture after being hit by a vehicle at 5:50 a.m. on Friday.

According to officials, the employee was emptying a garbage tote by mechanical lift on the back end of a City of Tonawanda garbage truck.

Police say the Nissan turned onto Young Street from Fremont Street and struck the rear of the truck.

The 20-year-old employee was taken to ECMC by ambulance to treat his injuries.

Authorities tell us the driver of the 2015 Nissan, which hit the back of the truck, was uninjured but issued two traffic tickets as a result of the crash for imprudent speed and following too closely.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.