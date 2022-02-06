City of Tonawanda FD rescue man from flipped pickup truck

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A City of Tonawanda man walked away unscathed after his truck flipped on its side and he was rescued Saturday afternoon on Seymour Street.

The 21-year-old was driving a Chevy pickup truck down Seymour at 5:10 p.m. when he clipped a snowbank and flipped. The COT Fire Department responded and freed the man from the vehicle, according to police.

The man was uninjured; the crash damaged two city street signs and the street re-opened at 7 p.m.