City of Tonawanda FD rescue man from flipped pickup truck

Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: City of Tonawanda Police Department

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A City of Tonawanda man walked away unscathed after his truck flipped on its side and he was rescued Saturday afternoon on Seymour Street.

The 21-year-old was driving a Chevy pickup truck down Seymour at 5:10 p.m. when he clipped a snowbank and flipped. The COT Fire Department responded and freed the man from the vehicle, according to police.

The man was uninjured; the crash damaged two city street signs and the street re-opened at 7 p.m.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now