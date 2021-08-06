City of Tonawanda officer shot last May retires after more than 20 years with the department

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda Police Detective David Ljiljanich retired today after more than 20 years of service with the department.

You may remember Detective Ljiljanich. He was shot last May while responding to a call on Morgan Street.

Ljiljanich was just honored this week with the Commendation of Valor Award from City of Tonawanda Police.

According to Captain Foels, Ljiljanich hopes to pursue a teaching career in the near future.

We wish him and his family the best of luck.