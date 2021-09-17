City of Tonawanda PD photographed for Ford Motor Company calendar

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Tonawanda police are getting the chance to shine in the national spotlight.

Ford Motor Company chose the department to be featured as part of the 2022 police fleet calendar.

Photographers from Detroit flew in to take pictures of the cars at Niawanda Park Thursday evening.

“I think it’s gonna look sharp with that river in the backdrop — done with a professional photographer and the icing on the cake is our police boat in the background. So I think the photos gonna come out really good,” said Captain Fredric Foels.

No word yet when you’ll be able to get your hands on the calendar, but we’ll keep you updated right here on WIVB.com.