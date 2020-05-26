City of Tonawanda Police Captain says nephew was on scene of shooting

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Captain Fredric Foels says this is the first time he’s been shot at in his 37-years with the City of Tonawanda Police Department.

To add on to what was already a stressful situation, the captain also tells us he had family at the scene.

He says his nephew, also on the police force, returned fire during the shooting.

“It was multiple, pop pop pop, just like on tv. Continuous popping, and he came down the stairs with guns ablazing. Fortunately, we took cover as best we could,” Foels said.

Foels says his family has a rich history with law enforcement.

His father and uncle were also police officers.