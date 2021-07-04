City of Tonawanda police detail traffic advisory for Niawanda Park fireworks

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police tell News 4 all vehicles must be off Niagara Street, between Bouck and Hinds Street, by 6 p.m. Sunday due to the fireworks in Niawanda Park.

That portion of Niagara is closed to traffic at 7 p.m., and all vehicles are also prohibited in the park after 6 p.m., according to police.

Isle View Park launch will remain open, but the boat launch in Niawanda will close at 5 p.m.

Police say a portion of the Riverwalk between Franklin and Gibson Street will close at 3 p.m. with a posted detour for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Fireworks will start at dusk at the foot of Gibson Street in Niawanda Park.

Authorities are encouraging folks to leave pets at home due to the fireworks that will last 25 minutes.