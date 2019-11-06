Developing
City of Tonawanda Police looking for man who robbed Sunoco on Delaware Street

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–City of Tonawanda Police are investigating a robbery at the Sunoco Gas Station on Delaware Street.

Police say the robbery happened at 1:03 Wednesday morning. A white man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

According to police, he didn’t display a weapon.

He’s described as six feet tall, wearing a gray hoodie, a gray bandana around his face, and dark-colored jeans.

The robber did reach over the counter and took the drawer and left the store.

A police K-9 tracked the man for two blocks but lost the scent. The amount taken is still unknown at this time.

