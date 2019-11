TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda are looking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Elise Henry is 5’1″ and 160 lbs. She has brown hair with blue tips and was last seen and spoken to this past Friday.

She may be hanging out in the Cheektowaga area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call police at (716) 692-2103.