City of Tonawanda Police looking woman who allegedly stole several cans of baby formula

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Police in the City of Tonawanda are looking for what they are calling a “baby formula” thief.

Officials tell News 4 the female suspect allegedly walked out of Tops at 890 Young Street without paying for seven cans of a baby formula called Enfamil. Police say the cans are valued at $128.03.

We’re told by authorities this happened at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact police at 716-692-2121.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.