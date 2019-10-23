City of Tonawanda School District passes vote to consolidate elementary schools

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–UPDATE: Tonight’s vote to consolidate three elementary schools into one building in Tonawanda has passed.

The district tallied the votes at 883 yes to 478 no.

ORIGINAL: Voters in the City of Tonawanda School District are deciding whether to consolidate its three elementary schools into one building.

If it passes, the district would keep Fletcher Elementary open, while closing Riverview and Mullen Elementary schools.

Voting takes place at Tonawanda High School on Fletcher Street.