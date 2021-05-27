Clean Air Coalition addresses air quality and noise concerns ahead of Tonawanda Coke smokestack implosion

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local organization is helping address concerns as crews get ready to demolish the Tonawanda Coke smokestacks.

The Clean Air Coalition held a virtual meeting Thursday night to answer people’s questions. The group tells us community members have voiced concern about air quality and noise pollution.

They stressed debris is unlikely to leave the plant’s property, and precautions are in place to keep people safe.

“We have been told the DEC will be conducting on-site and offsite air monitoring for volatile organic compounds with you you know those heavy chemicals like benzene and other things like that and they may be testing for particulate matter so things like dust debris other things.”

The smoke stacks will be torn down on June 5.